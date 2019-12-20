Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$21.50 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 34.73. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$9.45 and a twelve month high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

