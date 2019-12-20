Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$24.00 by Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a C$24.00 price target by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

ERO traded up C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$22.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,341. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$9.45 and a 52-week high of C$25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.34.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

