Essentia (ESS) One Day Volume Tops $44,216.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $446,913.00 and approximately $44,216.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.06848571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.