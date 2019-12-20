Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $471.24 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $471.24 million and $700.99 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00056354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Indodax, Bibox and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.01787405 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,033,059 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

