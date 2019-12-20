Eva Cash One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $2,833.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Eva Cash

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

