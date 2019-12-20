Evedo (EVED) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Evedo token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $22,831.00 and $44,373.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.06882569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,974,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B.

