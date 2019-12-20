Everus Market Capitalization Achieves $9.49 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Everus has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $2,090.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $24.68 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.00 or 0.06816162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,919,233 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

