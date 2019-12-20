EveryCoin (EVY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,999.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $46,999.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.