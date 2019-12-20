ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Hits $326,747.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $326,747.00 and approximately $987.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,813,996 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

