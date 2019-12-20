Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Canyon Copper (CVE:CNC) Stock Price

News headlines about Canyon Copper (CVE:CNC) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canyon Copper earned a media sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Canyon Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.05.

Canyon Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds interests in the Munro Warden property located in Ontario, Canada; Bootleg Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; Samuels Lake property located in Ontario, Canada; New York Canyon project located in Nevada, the United States; and Moonlight property located in California, the United States.

