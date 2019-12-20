F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 19.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

