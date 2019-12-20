Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,100 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,254,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 775,118 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 52.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 956,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after buying an additional 330,086 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $65.56.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.