FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Bit-Z. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $619,983.00 and $35,351.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.01218108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, HADAX, Gate.io, Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.