Fantasy Sports Reaches One Day Volume of $26.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $37,497.00 and $26.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.06815645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

