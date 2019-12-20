Fetch.ai Hits One Day Volume of $23.46 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, KuCoin, Coinsuper and Coinall. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.06704066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,205,857 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, WazirX, IDEX, KuCoin, MXC, Coinall, HitBTC, Bittrex, Korbit, Bitbns, Binance, BiKi, Hotbit, Dcoin, BitAsset and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

