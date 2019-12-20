Fetch Price Reaches $0.0409 (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.23 or 0.06749762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

