Filtronic (LON:FTC) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Filtronic (LON:FTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:FTC opened at GBX 9.57 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. Filtronic has a 52-week low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.99 ($0.14).

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

