Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $51,469.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00330118 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004056 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013924 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

