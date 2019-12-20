First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $696.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.63.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLIC. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,828.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

