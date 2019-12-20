FirstBlood (1ST) Market Cap Achieves $6.83 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, ZB.COM and OKEx. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $2,828.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.01232537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ZB.COM, Livecoin, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

