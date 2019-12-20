Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fletcher King (LON:FLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:FLK remained flat at $GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.40. Fletcher King has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.75 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.87 ($0.66).

Get Fletcher King alerts:

Fletcher King Company Profile

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.