Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FLK stock remained flat at $GBX 43.50 ($0.57) during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.40. Fletcher King has a 52-week low of GBX 34.75 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.87 ($0.66).

Fletcher King (LON:FLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fletcher King

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

