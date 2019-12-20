FLO (FLO) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $7,779.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065548 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

