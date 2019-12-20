Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIC. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

FFIC stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.