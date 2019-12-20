FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $750,479.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,734,779 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

