Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -5.00

Media stories about Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) have trended extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Front Yard Residential earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

RESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:RESI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,151. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $665.43 million, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

