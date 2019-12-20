FSBT API Token 1-Day Volume Tops $16,973.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Exrates and IDEX. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $180,500.00 and approximately $16,973.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token’s genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.