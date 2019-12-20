FTX Token Price Tops $2.16 (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00029964 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $209.60 million and $5.86 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.06777732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023068 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,069,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,196,955 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

