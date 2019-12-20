Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Liquid. Fusion has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

