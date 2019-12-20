Futurepia Price Up 52.3% This Week (PIA)

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Futurepia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Futurepia has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $6,512.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Futurepia has traded up 52.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Futurepia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Futurepia Coin Profile

Futurepia’s total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Futurepia is medium.com/futurepia. Futurepia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Futurepia is futurepia.io.

Buying and Selling Futurepia

Futurepia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futurepia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Futurepia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Futurepia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Futurepia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.