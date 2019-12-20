FuzeX (FXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $659,514.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CPDAX, Token Store and Coinbe. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $659,514.00 and approximately $3,978.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, CPDAX, IDEX, CoinBene, Livecoin, HitBTC, COSS, Cobinhood, Coinbe and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

