FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $65.03 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,300.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after purchasing an additional 647,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195,002 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

