FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Shares of PSX opened at $112.81 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $20,258,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

