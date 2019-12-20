FY2019 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,556,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

