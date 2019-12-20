FY2019 EPS Estimates for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NiSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.7% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 301,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after buying an additional 1,758,821 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $4,400,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

