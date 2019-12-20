Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GLR remained flat at $GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday. 108,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,051. The company has a market cap of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.52. Galileo Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

