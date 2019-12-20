GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Achieves $460,993.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $460,993.00 and $118.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, GAMB has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB's official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

