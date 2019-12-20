GameCredits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,424.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $19,424.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00557853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008442 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Coinrail, Bittrex, BitBay, Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.