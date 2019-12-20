GAPS Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $62.84 million and $1.13 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.28 or 0.00087280 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058503 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000997 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.51 or 1.00070697 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

