GenesisX (XGS) Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $48,076.00 and $13.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

