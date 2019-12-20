Gentex’s (GNTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $329,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,295.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,914 shares of company stock worth $1,143,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Gentex by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 467,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

