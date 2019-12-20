Gexan 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,025.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $25,011.00 and $12,025.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060264 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00602842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00244014 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004837 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086663 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005459 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,674,774 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,980 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

