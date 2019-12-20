GINcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,323.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a total market cap of $62,628.00 and $1,323.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.01784066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02617392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00558027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00654897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056588 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,856,687 coins and its circulating supply is 7,856,677 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.