Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $12.73 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $269.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 168,095 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 151,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

