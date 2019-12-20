GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $47.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $159,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 126.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 531,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 296,496 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.