Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

