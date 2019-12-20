GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,889.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $284,916.00 and $5,889.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,220.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.01784881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.02612482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00558756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00649764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056731 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013952 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,701,653 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

