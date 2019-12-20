GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Hits $95,540.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $95,540.00 and $596.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048844 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003817 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1,822.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,042,814 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

