Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target to GBX 648

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 793.50 ($10.44).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

DMGT opened at GBX 833 ($10.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a one year low of GBX 555 ($7.30) and a one year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 840.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 804.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4017.0001347 earnings per share for the current year.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.