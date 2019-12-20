GoldMint (MNTP) One Day Volume Tops $287.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $347,335.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

